Valentine's Day Naturalization Ceremony in Richland
Rodolfo Perez, 30, of Pasco is one of 21 Mid-Columbians to become new U.S. citizens during a Valentine's Day Naturalization ceremony in Richland. The event was presided over by U.S. District Court Judge Salvador Mendoza Jr. Microbes are more in flux in patients with inflammatory bowel disease than their healthy counterparts, sometimes changing dramatically.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Richland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sanctuary citys
|Jan 31
|Well Well
|2
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share...
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Kennewick skier
|34
|Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w...
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
|Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09)
|Aug '16
|Dot
|44
|New study finds global warming, melting sea ice... (Sep '14)
|Jul '16
|IB DaMann
|12
Find what you want!
Search Richland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC