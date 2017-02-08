Unlikely duo wants Kennewick to become an a inclusive communitya
An unlikely duo has formed an alliance to declare Kennewick an "inclusive community" that honors the diverse contributions of all residents, including undocumented immigrants. Kennewick Councilman Bob Parks introduced a resolution developed by Latino civic leader Leo Perales to make the declaration when the council met Tuesday.
