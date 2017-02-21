Snow days force Finley, Columbia to move graduations
Finley and Columbia school districts shifted graduation a week later to June 9 after losing more than a week of classes to snow days. Richland, Kennewick and Pasco decided to keep their graduations on the same day after requests from parents and students.
