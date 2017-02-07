Senior Dining Cafe opens in Richland
Volunteer Carol Charvet, left, and guest Joanne Gracio, of Richland, share a moment of conversation while cafe Manager Shannon Rhodes brings first-time visitor Lynn Price, of Richland, her soup and sandwich lunch at the Meals on Wheels Senior Dining Cafe in Richland. Volunteer Carol Charvet, left, and guest Joanne Gracio, of Richland, share a light moment of conversation while cafe Manager Shannon Rhodes brings first-time visitor Lynn Price, of Richland, her soup and sandwich lunch at the Meals on Wheels Senior Dining Cafe in Richland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Richland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sanctuary citys
|Jan 31
|Well Well
|2
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share...
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Kennewick skier
|34
|Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w...
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
|Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09)
|Aug '16
|Dot
|44
|New study finds global warming, melting sea ice... (Sep '14)
|Jul '16
|IB DaMann
|12
Find what you want!
Search Richland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC