Senior Dining Cafe opens in Richland

Volunteer Carol Charvet, left, and guest Joanne Gracio, of Richland, share a moment of conversation while cafe Manager Shannon Rhodes brings first-time visitor Lynn Price, of Richland, her soup and sandwich lunch at the Meals on Wheels Senior Dining Cafe in Richland. Volunteer Carol Charvet, left, and guest Joanne Gracio, of Richland, share a light moment of conversation while cafe Manager Shannon Rhodes brings first-time visitor Lynn Price, of Richland, her soup and sandwich lunch at the Meals on Wheels Senior Dining Cafe in Richland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.