Richland weighs $20 car tab fee to fund Duportail Bridge, streets
City executives confirmed the long-standing plans to establish a "Transportation Benefit District" funded by an increase in local license tabs in a meeting with the Tri-City Herald editorial board Friday. If approved by the elected city council, the new fee would apply to an estimated 40,000 vehicles registered in the city of Richland and would raise about $850,000 per year.
