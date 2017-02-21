Report: Hanford quality control issue...

Report: Hanford quality control issue had cost, safety consequences

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Shortcomings in the quality assurance requirements for Hanford subcontractors on cleanup projects along the Columbia River cost taxpayers and contributed to one near-miss incident that had the potential to injure workers, a new report said. The Department of Energy Office of Inspector General issued an audit report Friday looking at quality assurance of subcontracted work on the recently completed River Corridor Closure Contract that was held by Washington Closure Hanford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sanctuary citys Feb 15 Khomeini c 3
News Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd... Nov '16 Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share... Oct '16 Filbert 1
Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06) Sep '16 Kennewick skier 34
News Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w... Sep '16 Solarman 1
News Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09) Aug '16 Dot 44
News New study finds global warming, melting sea ice... (Sep '14) Jul '16 IB DaMann 12
See all Richland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Benton County was issued at February 21 at 2:43PM PST

Richland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Richland, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,037 • Total comments across all topics: 279,048,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC