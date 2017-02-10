Red Cross seeking blood donors this winter
The American Red Cross urgently needs blood donors to make an appointment to give this winter so that patients can continue to receive lifesaving treatments. Blood donations are needed now and throughout the winter to maintain a sufficient blood supply for patients in need.
