Pickup hits barrier then car going opposite direction in Richland

A pickup truck struck the Jersey barrier on Highway 240, near Airport Way in Richland, and crossed over to strike a car going the opposite direction on Thursday morning. Patricia L. Orem, 31, of Richland, was driving a black 2010 Ram 1500 pickup west and lost control at 2 a.m., according to the Washington State Patrol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.