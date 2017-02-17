Pickup hits barrier then car going op...

Pickup hits barrier then car going opposite direction in Richland

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

A pickup truck struck the Jersey barrier on Highway 240, near Airport Way in Richland, and crossed over to strike a car going the opposite direction on Thursday morning. Patricia L. Orem, 31, of Richland, was driving a black 2010 Ram 1500 pickup west and lost control at 2 a.m., according to the Washington State Patrol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sanctuary citys Wed Khomeini c 3
News Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd... Nov '16 Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share... Oct '16 Filbert 1
Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06) Sep '16 Kennewick skier 34
News Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w... Sep '16 Solarman 1
News Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09) Aug '16 Dot 44
News New study finds global warming, melting sea ice... (Sep '14) Jul '16 IB DaMann 12
See all Richland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richland Forum Now

Richland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Richland, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,338 • Total comments across all topics: 278,954,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC