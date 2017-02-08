Pasco woman collides with 2 cars on I-182 Wednesday

Zenita Stillings, 30, was driving west in a 2011 Mazda when she lost control of her car, striking two vehicles going the same direction near George Washington Way at 12:27 p.m., according to the Washington State Patrol. The Mazda struck a 1998 Subaru Legacy driven by Tracy Anne Nickless, 49, of West Richland.

