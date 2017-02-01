Pasco voters may not see aquatic cent...

Pasco voters may not see aquatic center on ballot until 2018

If Pasco decides to back an aquatic center, it could be 2018 before voters see the proposed project on a ballot. While the board may be able to get a proposal finalized and the green light from the Pasco City Council in eight months, that doesn't necessarily mean they want to bring it to the public in that time frame, said Rick Terway, Pasco's administrative & community services director.

