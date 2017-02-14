Pasco man 'lost everything' when fire...

Pasco man 'lost everything' when fire destroys motor home

13 hrs ago

Fire destroyed a motor home in Pasco on Tuesday and sent the man living there to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Four young male suspects found the keys to a medical facility and took minor things on Jan. 24. The Kennewick police are asking anyone who can identify them to call 509-628-0333.

