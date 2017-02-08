Overnight freezing rain causing more ...

Overnight freezing rain causing more closures and delays around Mid-Columbia

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather warning through 10 a.m. Thursday for much of the Mid-Columbia. Hanford Vit Plant construction site, Material Handling Facility, and Richland in-town employees are on work delay Thursday Feb. 9 until 11:30 a.m. For updated information about Thursday's Vit Plant work schedule, Vit Plant employees can call the hotline number at 373-3333 prior to leaving for work.

