Old Desert Hills offers new type of schooling
The Tri-Cities Regional SWAT team and the Richland Bomb Squad used the site of the former Desert Hills Middle School to practice using explosives to enter buildings. Don't be alarmed if you see police officers prowling around the roof of the old Desert Hills Middle School in Kennewick - or hear some explosions.
