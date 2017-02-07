New Pasco police station sets Feb. 27 open house
Employees with Creative Concrete Design Inc. & Floor Polishing Systems of Pasco install a vinyl stencil on the lobby floor of the new Pasco Police Community Services Building. The custom logo, which features the department's shield, was designed by FLOORmaps Inc. of Arkansas.
