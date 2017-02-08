Most Hanford workers being sent home due to weather
A staggered release was planned to help with traffic congestion. Workers in the 200 East Area and all areas south of the Wye Barricade, including workers in Richland, were allowed to leave at 10:30 a.m. Vitrification plant workers at the construction site, Material Handling Facility and in town also were sent home at 10:30 a.m. Snow removal crews at the vit plant and other workers considered essential to safety across the nuclear reservation were not included in the early release.
