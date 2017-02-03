Ice Harbor Dam navigation locks gate hoist machinery replacement project
Project manager Steve Thompson of the Walla Walla District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers explains about a $4.7 million project to replace and upgrade machinery and controls for the gate hoist mechanism for the navigation locks at Ice Harbor Dam on the Snake River. Highway 14 was closed temporarily in both directions Wednesday morning following a collision between Paterson and Plymouth that killed two people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Richland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sanctuary citys
|Jan 31
|Well Well
|2
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share...
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Kennewick skier
|34
|Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w...
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
|Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09)
|Aug '16
|Dot
|44
|New study finds global warming, melting sea ice... (Sep '14)
|Jul '16
|IB DaMann
|12
Find what you want!
Search Richland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC