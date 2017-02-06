Heritage High talk will be on gravitational waves
Heritage High School will host a presentation Thursday on gravitational wave research in Washington's Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory site. The talk will be at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium at Heritage High, 7825 N.E. 130th Ave. Use the south parking lot and enter through the southeast corner of the building.
