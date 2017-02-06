Heritage High talk will be on gravita...

Heritage High talk will be on gravitational waves

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: The Columbian

Heritage High School will host a presentation Thursday on gravitational wave research in Washington's Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory site. The talk will be at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium at Heritage High, 7825 N.E. 130th Ave. Use the south parking lot and enter through the southeast corner of the building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sanctuary citys Jan 31 Well Well 2
News Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd... Nov '16 Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share... Oct '16 Filbert 1
Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06) Sep '16 Kennewick skier 34
News Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w... Sep '16 Solarman 1
News Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09) Aug '16 Dot 44
News New study finds global warming, melting sea ice... (Sep '14) Jul '16 IB DaMann 12
See all Richland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Benton County was issued at February 07 at 3:37AM PST

Richland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Richland, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,572 • Total comments across all topics: 278,635,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC