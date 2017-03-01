Hanford project to keep uranium out of Columbia River
Work to keep uranium from leaching into the Columbia River at Hanford just north of Richland is being expanded after a test showed good results. Wells are being drilled now to inject a solution into the ground to bind the uranium contaminating the ground to the soil and prevent it from migrating into the groundwater and then into the river.
