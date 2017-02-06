From war to cancer, Iraq refugee struggles on the road to American dream
For Mushtaq Jihad, the last several months have been hard as he lives in Seattle driving a car for Uber and Lyft to send money back home. But his inner steel, which helped him survive a brutal attack in his home country of Iraq, which sustained him on his refugee journey to the U.S., which buoyed him as he dealt with lingering injuries, with loss and grief, with cancer - it's still there.
