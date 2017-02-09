Fireworks back on Richland code enforcement boarda s agenda
A proposed ban on personal fireworks in Richland is back on the agenda after a month-long delay for snow. The city's Code Enforcement Board will discuss the matter when it meets at 6 p.m. Feb. 14 at Richland City Hall, 505 Swift Blvd. The board will consider formally asking Richland to join its neighbors in banning fireworks in the name of protecting lives and property.
