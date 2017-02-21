Fairchild bringing reclining movie seats, alcohol to Canyon Lakes
In 2015, the finishing touches were being put on the lobby of the new Fairchild Cinemas movie theater on Duportail Street in Richland. The 43,000-square-foot theater has 12 screens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sanctuary citys
|Feb 15
|Khomeini c
|3
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share...
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Kennewick skier
|34
|Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w...
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
|Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09)
|Aug '16
|Dot
|44
|New study finds global warming, melting sea ice... (Sep '14)
|Jul '16
|IB DaMann
|12
Find what you want!
Search Richland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC