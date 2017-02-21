Car tab proposed for Richland drivers
Beginning next year, Richland drivers may be forced to pay $20 more for their vehicle registrations. The City of Richland is proposing a car tab be imposed on vehicles to help fund two public works projects, including the Duportail Bridge across the Yakima River, and repairing damaged roads throughout the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVEW-TV Kennewick.
Add your comments below
Richland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sanctuary citys
|Feb 15
|Khomeini c
|3
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share...
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Kennewick skier
|34
|Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w...
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
|Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09)
|Aug '16
|Dot
|44
|New study finds global warming, melting sea ice... (Sep '14)
|Jul '16
|IB DaMann
|12
Find what you want!
Search Richland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC