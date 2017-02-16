Battelle donates $70,000 to help CBC upgrade wireless system
The company responsible for running the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory donated $70,000 to the college's $350,000 project to replace the system. The college is about 60 percent through the project, which allows students to connect to the Internet in classrooms at both the Pasco and Richland campuses.
