Anti-abortion protesters, pro-choice advocates rally in Kennewick

At least 50 people joined in the Stand with Planned Parenthood Kennewick rally on Saturday, holding handmade signs and waving at passing cars along Columbia Center Boulevard on the mall side. The event was a counter-protest to the Defund Planned Parenthood Rally, which was part of a nationwide effort to see the organization stripped of all tax dollars.

