And in more of the same a " expect up to 3 inches of snow in Tri-Cities

12 hrs ago

Another one to three inches of snow could fall Wednesday in the Tri-Cities, according to the National Weather Service. Some afternoon and evening activities in the Tri-Cities were being canceled and most Hanford workers were sent home on a staggered release at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. Several spin outs and crashes were reported on the morning commute, particularly on Interstate 182 between Pasco and Richland.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Benton County was issued at February 08 at 11:30PM PST

Richland, WA

