Wenatchee woman hurt in Benton City wreck

Kristine R. Luderman, 35, was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, where she was treated and later released. She was driving a 2015 Kia Forte north on Highway 225 about 10:44 a.m. when a 2002 GMC Envoy turned onto the highway from West Acord Road and struck her car, the Washington State Patrol reported.

