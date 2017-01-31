Washington's homeless student populat...

Washington's homeless student population spikes by 12 percent, approaching 40,000

Nearly 40,000 students across the state didn't have a permanent place to sleep last school year, a 12 percent increase from the previous year. Over 1,000 of those students lived in the Tri-Cities area 301 in Richland, 337 in Kennewick and 429 in Pasco.

