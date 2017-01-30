Warrant issued for Kennewick man char...

Warrant issued for Kennewick man charged with abusing 2-month-old stepson

A 21-year-old Kennewick man is wanted for allegedly abusing a baby, causing bleeding on the brain and multiple broken bones. The no-bail warrant was issued this week after Zak L. Wilding failed to appear in Benton County Superior Court on the new case.

