Volunteers sought for TEDxRichland 2017, two information meetings planned
Two information meetings are set in January for people interested in helping out with the conference aimed at sharing "ideas worth spreading." They're at 12 p.m. on Jan. 17 at the Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive; and at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 24 at the Mid-Columbia Libraries branch at 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick.
