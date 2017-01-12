Tri-City students nominated for U.S. military academies
The nominations followed an interview process that included Rep. Newhouse's military academy advisory board, and the final determination for admittance will be made by the respective academies. The honor of attending a service academy comes with the obligation and commitment to serve in the military for a minimum of five years after graduation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Richland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share...
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Kennewick skier
|34
|Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w...
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
|Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09)
|Aug '16
|Dot
|44
|Jehovaha s Witness conventions planned in July ...
|Jul '16
|Anchor07
|1
|New study finds global warming, melting sea ice... (Sep '14)
|Jul '16
|IB DaMann
|12
Find what you want!
Search Richland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC