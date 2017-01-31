Tri-Cities brace for immigration changes

Tri-Cities brace for immigration changes

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Several dozen social justice activists gathered at the Richland office of U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse's on Monday after the congressman expressed concern about Friday's indefinite ban on travel from Syria, Sudan, Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Libya and Yemen. The Mid-Columbia is bracing for disruptions in everything from scientific research and education to agriculture and aid to refugees following a series of executive actions by President Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sanctuary citys 12 hr Well Well 2
News Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd... Nov '16 Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share... Oct '16 Filbert 1
Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06) Sep '16 Kennewick skier 34
News Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w... Sep '16 Solarman 1
News Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09) Aug '16 Dot 44
News Jehovaha s Witness conventions planned in July ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Anchor07 1
See all Richland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richland Forum Now

Richland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Richland, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,533 • Total comments across all topics: 278,442,441

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC