Tri-Cities brace for immigration changes
Several dozen social justice activists gathered at the Richland office of U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse's on Monday after the congressman expressed concern about Friday's indefinite ban on travel from Syria, Sudan, Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Libya and Yemen. The Mid-Columbia is bracing for disruptions in everything from scientific research and education to agriculture and aid to refugees following a series of executive actions by President Donald Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Richland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sanctuary citys
|12 hr
|Well Well
|2
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share...
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Kennewick skier
|34
|Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w...
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
|Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09)
|Aug '16
|Dot
|44
|Jehovaha s Witness conventions planned in July ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Anchor07
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC