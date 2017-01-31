Tri-Cities brace for immigration changes

Several dozen social justice activists gathered at the Richland office of U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse's on Monday after the congressman expressed concern about Friday's indefinite ban on travel from Syria, Sudan, Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Libya and Yemen. The Mid-Columbia is bracing for disruptions in everything from scientific research and education to agriculture and aid to refugees following a series of executive actions by President Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.