The Pearls to bring rollicking country-Americana-swing to Richland
And that's fitting, because when you go to show by the country rock-Americana-Western Swing band, "you're going to feel like you're having a shot of whiskey with us," said W. Buck Ryan, one of the group's founders. The guys will bring their fun, boisterous sound to Richland on Jan. 14 for a show at the Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave. The band draws on a wie range of influences to create its unique sound, from The Everly Brothers to Grateful Dead, old Dixieland jazz and Slim Whitman and Bill Monroe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Richland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share...
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Kennewick skier
|34
|Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w...
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
|Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09)
|Aug '16
|Dot
|44
|Jehovaha s Witness conventions planned in July ...
|Jul '16
|Anchor07
|1
|New study finds global warming, melting sea ice... (Sep '14)
|Jul '16
|IB DaMann
|12
Find what you want!
Search Richland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC