Several school districts make changes to schedule following snow days
Many Mid-Columbia students are facing uncertainty as local school districts try to figure out how to make up as many as seven school days for some. The changes continue to roll in as each district does the best it can to meet both state requirements and graduation dates at the same time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVEW-TV Kennewick.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sanctuary citys
|7 hr
|Robc
|1
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share...
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Kennewick skier
|34
|Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w...
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
|Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09)
|Aug '16
|Dot
|44
|Jehovaha s Witness conventions planned in July ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Anchor07
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC