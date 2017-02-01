See winter birds on Bateman Island walk in Richland
It has been a difficult winter for all wildlife but there still are birds to be spotted on Bateman Island, according to the Lower Columbia Basin Audubon Society. It plans a walk at 8 a.m. Saturday with expert birders along to help the public identify eagles, owls, water birds, warblers or whatever else is spotted or heard on the island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Richland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sanctuary citys
|Tue
|Well Well
|2
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share...
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Kennewick skier
|34
|Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w...
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
|Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09)
|Aug '16
|Dot
|44
|New study finds global warming, melting sea ice... (Sep '14)
|Jul '16
|IB DaMann
|12
Find what you want!
Search Richland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC