Richland seeks bond for new schools, improvements
Richland School District residents are being asked to approve a new 15-year-old bond measure to replace two elementary schools, build two more, make improvements to Fran Rish Stadium and Hanford's athletic fields, and replace the district's office. Tapteal and Badger Mountain elementary schools in Richland would be rebuilt if voters approve a $99 million bond measure in February.
