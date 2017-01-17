Richland police asks public to help ID fuel thieves

The Richland police are asking the public to help identify fuel thieves from a surveillance video. The suspects stole gas from J&D Rent at 1629 Columbia Park Drive at 8 p.m. on Jan. 9. The video was released on Jan. 19. People recognizing the sedan on the street or the people in the video are asked to call 509-628-0333.

