Reach museum to welcome interim director while it searches for new CEO

A former member of the Reach museum's governing board is stepping in as the facility's interim director while a permanent CEO is sought The person chosen will replace Lisa Toomey, who joined the Reach in 2012 and oversaw its transformation from a stalled project to a brick-and-mortar facility that draws thousands each year. Dan Boyd, president of the Richland Public Facilities District board - the Reach's governing board - said her contributions to the Reach are significant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.