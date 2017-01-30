Pasco School Board to discuss graduation, snow days Tuesday
The school board plans a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the district office, 1215 W. Lewis St., to hear from the community and staff about how to meet state laws after canceling school for eight days. Gov. Jay Inslee's recent declaration of emergency allows the district to ask the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction to waive the requirement that students spend 180 days in class.
