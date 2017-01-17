Mid-Columbia Libraries sets tax rate for 2017
A young Mid-Columbia Library patron meets Sweet Pea during an event at the West Richland branch. The library system's board of trustees has set the property tax rate for 2017 at 36.4 cents per $1,000 for 2017, or $36.40 for every $100,000.
