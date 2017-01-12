Man pleads guilty in Richland to scamming lottery winner
Scott K. Brett, 55, could face more than four years in federal prison after changing his plea to guilty of wire fraud in a hearing at the Richland federal courthouse. He could be ordered to repay $855,000.
