Interstate 82 closed Tri-Cities to Oregon border
Vehicles are not allowed from the interchange with Interstate 182 in Richland near Badger Mountain to the Oregon state line at the Port of Plymouth on the Columbia River. The Washington State Department of Transportation closed the interstate for safety because of blowing snow reducing visibility and creating snow drifts on the road.
