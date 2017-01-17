Ice storm forcing closures, meeting cancellations

Most Hanford workers, including vit plant workers, will be sent home in a staggered release at 1 and 1:45 p.m. The Hanford Advisory Board Committee meeting at the Richland Library expects to continue through the lunch hour to conclude by 2 p.m. Nonessential Franklin County employees will be sent home at 1 p.m. The courthouse will remain open and court hearings will continue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.