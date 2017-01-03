Homicide suspect surrenders to SWAT t...

Homicide suspect surrenders to SWAT team in Richland

Almost a week after the death of Thomas DeLeon, a suspect is in custody after surrending to the Tri-City Regional SWAT team Thursday in Richland. The team was called to find a man suspected of involvement in the shooting death of 27-year-old DeLeon.

Richland, WA

