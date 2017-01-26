Hanford vapors lawsuit heading to mediation
Parties in a lawsuit seeking better protection for Hanford workers from chemical vapors have agreed to pursue mediation, according to court documents filed Wednesday. Plaintiffs and defendants have asked U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Rice to move the trial to March 5, 2018, if mediation fails.
