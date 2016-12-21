Hanford employees on staggered work delay Tuesday because of bad weather
Hanford workers are being told to come in to work later than normal Tuesday morning because of hazardous weather conditions. Employees should call the Hanford Hotline, 509-376-9999, before leaving home because conditions can change quickly.
