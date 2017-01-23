Glass from ancient Swedish fort provides knowledge for Hanford cleanup
Scientists at PNNL are using 2,000 year old glass from Europe to learn more about glass to better access the durability of glass planned to be made at Hanford to encase radioactive waste and dispose of the waste. The glass must contain the waste for thousands of years.
