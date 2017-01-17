Freezing rain falling in Tri-Cities

Freezing rain falling in Tri-Cities

Freezing rain started falling in the Tri-Cities right on schedule with the start of a winter weather advisory at 10 a.m. More freezing rain and sleet is forecast for the day with precipitation expected to increase from 4 to 10 p.m. Watch a video announcement that Raleigh, N.C.'s Cardinal Gibbons High School principal Jason Curtis posted to let students know that school was canceled Monday due to snow. Note: No audio until about 22 seconds, when it really gets going.

Richland, WA

