First taphouse in Tri-Cities has new owners, old charm

The former McKay's taphouse in Richland is now Tommy's Tap House and Bistro, but the new owners, Christina and Joey Chacon, promise to retain the comfortable family vibe of the region's first taphouse. The Chacons bought the Richland business from founder Dave McKay late last year and made their debut Jan. 1. McKay opened the taphouse in 2012 as a branch of the original Bellingham McKay's Taphouse.

