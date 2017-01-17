Driver responsible for collisions flees Highway 240

The Washington State Patrol asks people with information about the red pickup truck with front end damage to call 509-628-2600 to help their investigation. At 9:48 a.m. three vehicles were heading west on the highway, approaching George Washington Way, when the pickup changed lanes and struck a blue 2014 Chevrolet Cruz, driven by Alexus S. Stancil, 21, of Richland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.