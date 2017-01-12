Chinese twin sisters separated as bab...

Chinese twin sisters separated as babies and adopted by two different ...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Twin sisters Gracie Rainsberry and Audrey Doering met for the first time in person after being adopted by two different US families as babies. Photo / ABC A pair of 10-year-old Chinese twin sisters have met for the first time in person - and shed tears of joy as they gave each other a long-awaited hug.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd... Nov '16 Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share... Oct '16 Filbert 1
Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06) Sep '16 Kennewick skier 34
News Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w... Sep '16 Solarman 1
News Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09) Aug '16 Dot 44
News Jehovaha s Witness conventions planned in July ... Jul '16 Anchor07 1
News New study finds global warming, melting sea ice... (Sep '14) Jul '16 IB DaMann 12
See all Richland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richland Forum Now

Richland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Richland, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,673 • Total comments across all topics: 277,849,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC